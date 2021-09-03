Friday Evening Forecast: Hot weekend with storms late Sunday into Monday

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers ending. Clearing clouds. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and humid. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: middle to upper 90s. The feels-like temperatures won’t be as high, peaking around 105°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and hot. Clouds increase late afternoon and evening, with a 20% chance of rain after 12 PM. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: West, turning North 5-10 mph.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Mostly to partly cloudy. A few showers and storms, mainly south of HWY 79. Chances at 20% to 30%. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: East 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Isolated storm possible, a 20% probability. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 73. High: 95. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sun and less humid. Low: 69. High: 91. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine continued and seasonal. Low: 66. High: 91. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

