Friday Evening Forecast: Humid Saturday with strong storms in the evening

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and mild. Temperatures to the 60s, a few 50s before 12 AM. Clouds increasing from SE to NW after 8 PM. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds. A much warmer night. Lows: lower 60s to upper 50s, but in the lower to middle 60s by morning. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with patchy drizzle for the morning, then peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Humid and breezy. A 40% to 60% chance of storms after 4 PM and into the evening, especially north of HWY 79. Severe storms possible, with a hail & wind threat primarily. High: 79. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Storms still possible with a cold front moving southeast. Rain chances 40% to 60%. After the front passes, cooler and breezy weather. Lows: middle 50s to near 60. Wind: turning North 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain ending after 10 AM. Mostly cloudy & cooler. High: 66. Wind: North 15 mph.

MONDAY: More showers possible, a 30% chance. Low: 53. High: 67. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Drier, but warmer and humid. Low: 52. High: 77. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More rain with a cold front, a 30% chance. Low: 55. High: 62. Wind: turning NE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Much cooler to begin the month of April. Sunshine. Low: 37. High: 65. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Another cold morning and a warmer afternoon. Low: 43. High: 69. Winds: SE 10 mph.