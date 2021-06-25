Friday Evening Forecast: Humid weekend, rain chances increasing for next week

THIS EVENING: Clearing skies and muggy. Temperatures in the 80s. Wind: South, SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase after midnight and by Saturday morning. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 10% – 20% chance of rain or a storm in the afternoon, mostly in southern counties. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered storms increase for the afternoon, especially across southern counties, a 30% to 40% chance, higher in Deep East Texas. Low: 75. High: 90. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

MONDAY: Rain and storms likely, a 60% chance. Not as warm but still muggy. Low: 72. High: 86. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More t-storms, a 40% to 60% chance. Low: 71. High: 86. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances at 30%, but warmer. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY, JULY 1: A few t-storms possible, otherwise more sunshine and hotter. Chance of rain at 20%. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of rain by late day into the night. This could be followed by a cold front to bring in some heat relief for the Fourth of July holiday. Low: 75. High: 91. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Take a moment to download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.