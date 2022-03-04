THIS EVENING: Cloudy and mild. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Drizzle developing toward daybreak. Lows: upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy sky for the morning with areas of drizzle, chances at 20%. In the afternoon, some sun (mostly cloudy), windy, and humid. Isolated showers. High: 78. Wind: South 15-20 mph, gusts 20-30 mph.

SUNDAY: Very humid. Cloudy start with a mostly cloudy sky in the afternoon. Isolated rain chances during the day through 8 PM, chances at 20% to 30%. Low: 66. Highs: upper 70s to lower 80s. Wind: South 20 mph, gusts 30 mph.

SUNDAY LATE EVENING into MONDAY MORNING: Scattered t-storms possible after 11 PM and especially early Monday morning, a 40% chance. An isolated strong storm is possible, mainly north of I-20. 7 AM temperatures from the 50s to the mid-60s. Wind: South 20, turning North 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler with morning showers, a 30% chance. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures: upper 50s to around 60. Wind: North 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Still mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain, mainly in southern areas. Low: 39. High: 55. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 41. High: 60. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 42. High: 72. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cold front pushes through for the morning hours. A cooler day and partly cloudy. Low: 40. High: 57. Wind: North 15 mph.

**Looking to the weekend of March 12-13, indications are that more cold temperatures will move in. Lows below freezing appear likely.**

