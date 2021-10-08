Friday Evening Forecast: Humidity increasing this weekend, strong storms late Sunday night

THIS EVENING: Warm with a south breeze. Mainly clear sky. Temperatures to the low 80s and 70s, some 60s before 10 PM. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase by Saturday morning. Warmer. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: South, SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds to a mostly sunny afternoon. Breezy. Noticeable humidity, and muggy in southern counties. High: 93. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Very muggy. Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Windy & humid. During the day, a 20% chance of t-storms before 8 PM. Low: 70. High: 93. Wind: South 20 mph, gusts 30 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: A 40% chance of t-storms, especially north of HWY 84. A few strong or severe storms possible mainly north of I-20, primary severe threats being hail and gusty winds. The greatest severe risk will be north of I-30 and into Oklahoma. Lows by Monday morning: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Showers for the morning, a 30% chance. PM sun and warm. High: 86. Wind: West 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. A 20% chance of rain with a warm front moving north. Low: 72. High: 90. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 85. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: A 40% chance of storms with mostly cloudy skies. Low: 69. High: 82. Wind: South 5-10 mph, turning North late day.

FRIDAY: More periods of rain and a few storms, chances at 40%. Cooler. Low: 64. High: 75. Wind: North 10 mph.

