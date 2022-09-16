TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 71. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few afternoon clouds, warm, and humid. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Low: 72. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 73. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: More sunshine with warmer conditions. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 71. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, but less humid. Low: 70. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.