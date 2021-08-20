Friday Evening Forecast: Increasing temperatures and very hot through next week

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies and warm. Temperatures to the 80s. Wind: South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Humid. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South, SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sun and hot. High: 95. Wind: SW 10 mph. Heat index temperatures around or above 105°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and lighter winds. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: South 5 mph. Feels like temperatures above 105° in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, very hot and humid. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Still very hot with a partly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Small rain chances, otherwise staying hot. Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Still hot and humid with passing clouds. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph.

