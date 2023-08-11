TONIGHT: Increasing clouds around daybreak and remaining warm. Low: 82. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 106. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 81. High: 106. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 105. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 79. High: 101. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a pop-up shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 75. High: 102. Winds: E 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a pop-up shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 78. High: 104. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a pop-up storm or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 79. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.