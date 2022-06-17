TONIGHT: Any leftover shower or thunderstorm will come to an end by midnight. Otherwise, we’ll see passing clouds and muggy. Low: 75. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Rain could be heavy but it will be brief. Otherwise, temperatures will trend very warm and muggy. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 96. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of evening showers. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 74. High: 98. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 100. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with triple-digit heat expected. Low: 76. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: More sunshine as our heat wave continues. Low: 76. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.