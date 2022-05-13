THIS EVENING: Mainly clear sky. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few showers or storms possible, overall chance at 30%. This will be from 12 AM to 9 AM, mostly across north and central areas. Lows: upper 60s to around 70. Wind: South to SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain or isolated t-storms during the afternoon hours. High: 90. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Heating up more. Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 70. High: 92. Wind: SW 10 mph. Late Sunday night, a 10% chance of rain for east areas.

Records for Sunday, May 15:

Tyler: 95, 1901

Longview: 94, 1911

Lufkin: 94, 1911

MONDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Records for Monday, May 16:

Tyler: 93, 1998

Longview: 94, 1944

Lufkin: 93, 2018

TUESDAY: Temperatures warm even more. A few clouds. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

Records for Tuesday, May 17:

Tyler: 94, 1901

Longview: 94, 1911

Lufkin: 96, 1933

WEDNESDAY: More clouds at times, still very humid. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & humid. A 20% chance of t-storms. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of storms. More clouds and humid. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

