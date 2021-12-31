Friday Evening Forecast: Isolated strong storms through Saturday, very cold Sunday

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain and storms after 8 PM north of I-20. A few storms could briefly turn strong or severe from I-20 northward. Otherwise, dry and humid. Temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Wind: South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few storms mainly north of I-20, increasing into the northern counties closer to daybreak Saturday. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: South, SW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered t-storms through 3 PM. Some of these could be strong to severe, capable of wind gusts and hail primarily, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. PM sunshine and still warm. The cold front moving in after 5 PM in northwest areas. Highs: middle to upper 70s. Wind: WSW 15 mph.

SATURDAY EVENING & OVERNIGHT: The cold front moving through. Temperatures drop quickly. Before 12 AM, most areas in the 30s and lower 40s. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

7 AM SUNDAY MORNING: Very cold. A few clouds but clearing out. Windy. Temperatures in the 20s for most areas. A northwest wind 15-25 mph will give Wind Chill temperatures in the teens to single digits.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Very cold and windy. Highs: middle 30s to near 40. Wind: NW 20 mph. Gusts 20-30 mph.

MONDAY: Hard freeze for Monday morning. Lows: lower 20s. Sunshine and a milder afternoon (still cool). High: 50. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. Low: 32. High: 62. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Low: 48. High: 69. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Another Arctic front moving in. Falling temperatures from the 40s and 50s to the 30s and 40s by the afternoon. A 20% chance of rain. Wind: NW 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, very cold. Low: 20. High: 40. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

