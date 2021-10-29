Friday Evening Forecast: Lighter winds & warmer afternoons this weekend

THIS EVENING: Winds relaxing after 9 PM. Mainly clear and cool. Temperatures to the 50s. Wind: NW 10-15 early, then 5-10 mph after 8 PM for most areas.

OVERNIGHT: Clear & cold. Lows: middle to lower 40s. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A colder morning. More sunshine and lighter winds. Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY (HALLOWEEN): After a chilly start, more sunshine in the afternoon and warmer. Low: 47. High: 78. Wind: East 5 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and a warmer day. Low: 53. High: 79. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A low chance of rain during the day, 20% chance, mainly north. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, a 30% chance of rain late day into the night. Low: 59. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain in the morning, and colder. Low: 50. High: 57. Wind: North 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, chances at 20%. Much cooler. Low: 45. High: 60. Wind: North 10 mph.

