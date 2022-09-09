TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with cool temperatures accompanying us by daybreak. Low: 67. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds here and there with a slim chance of rain for our Eastern Counties. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 91. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending a little warmer. Low: 69. High: 92. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Low: 67. High: 90. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 65. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with warmer temperatures. Low: 67. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and quite warm. Low: 68. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 71. High: 94. Winds: SE 10 MPH.