Lower humidity on the way with storms ending Saturday

A cold front is moving slowly south of I-20 this evening and overnight. Even though this front will bring lower humidity, it will not arrive until Saturday.

Here’s a look at the East Texas Storm Team radar.

The Gulf moisture remains across our area right now, and will clear out Saturday afternoon from the northeast to the southwest.

THIS EVENING: Scattered storms continue. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 30% chance of t-storms, mainly west and southwest after 2 AM. Mostly cloudy and milder. Lows: lower to a few middle 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds and a few storms through midday to early afternoon. Clearing skies with lower humidity into the afternoon. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Rain chances 20% to 30%. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: A cooler start with a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog likely across southern counties especially. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY, FOURTH OF JULY: Partly cloudy with only a 20% chance of rain for southern areas. Less humid but warm. High: 90. Wind: East, SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing humidity with a 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of rain or a few storms. Low: 73. High: 88. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Warmer and humid. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of rain with more clouds. Low: 74. High: 89. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 75. High: 91. Wind: SW 10 mph.

