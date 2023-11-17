HIGHS THIS WEEKEND WILL REMAIN IN THE UPPER 60S AND LOWER 70S WITH RAIN CHANCES SUNDAY. THE SPC HAS HIGHLIGHTED NEARLY ALL OF EAST TEXAS IN A SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER MONDAY.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 56. Winds: N 5 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 71. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 52. High: 68. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some severe storms will be possible. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 61. High: 76. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and colder. Low: 50. High: 58. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 40. High: 57. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING DAY): Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 38. High: 60. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 43. High: 65. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.