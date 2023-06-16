TONIGHT: A few clouds with storm chances ending early. Low: 76. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. We’ll continue to see threat of damaging wind gusts and larger hail. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, hot, and humid. Low: 75. High: 98. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 74. High: 96. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: SE 10 MPH.