TONIGHT: Mostly clear early with a few clouds late in Deep East Texas. Low: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and very hot. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief pop-up shower possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 77. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers being a possibility. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 78. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A pop-up shower will be a possibility in the afternoon. Hot and humid. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 79. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 79. High: 102. Chance of rain: 10%. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 101. Chance of rain: 10%. Winds: S 10 MPH.