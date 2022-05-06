THIS EVENING: Clear and mild. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: North 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Patchy fog and some clouds returning. Cool. Lows: upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny but much warmer. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph. Feels like temperatures in the lower to middle 90s.

SUNDAY (MOTHER’S DAY): Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 70. High: 91. Wind: South 15 mph. Feels like temperatures in the middle to some upper 90s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very humid. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy & humid. Partly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Muggy. Low: 71. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds & sun mix. Very warm. Low: 69. High: 90. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Lighter wind and partly cloudy. Low: 69. High: 89. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

