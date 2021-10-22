Friday Evening Forecast: Muggy and somewhat active weekend ahead

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies until midnight when we’ll start to see the clouds and the gulf moisture return. Low: 65. Winds: South 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds in the morning followed by an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms (especially south) in the afternoon. Very warm and muggy in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%-20%. High: 87. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an increasing rain chance for our northern counties in the afternoon as a weak front rolls through. Some stronger storms cannot be ruled out Sunday evening for our northern areas but the overall severe weather threat appears low. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining warm & humid. Low: 69. High: 87. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms by the evening. Temperatures and conditions will remain very warm and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 86. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a line of showers thunderstorms moving through in the morning. Rain may be heavy and storms could be strong. Cooler air is expected in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. High: 80. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Low: 56. High: 78. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and mild. Low: 50. High: 77. Winds: N 10 MPH.