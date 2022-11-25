TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing after midnight. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 55. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Rain with some heavy in the morning. Rainfall will begin to taper off in the afternoon and we’ll be left with cloudy skies and cool conditions. Chance of rain: 100%. High: 62. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Low: 41. High: 63. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 41. High: 66. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 73. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of storms around in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 52. High: 55. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 34. High: 53. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with a slim chance of rain. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 40. High: 56. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.