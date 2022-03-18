THIS EVENING: Mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping from the 60s into the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, with a few passing high clouds from time to time. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. Wind: W 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas in the morning. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 46. High: 78. Wind: SE 15 mph.

MONDAY: A 70% chance of rain and storms, some of which could be strong to severe storms. Low: 57. High: 71. Wind: SE 20 mph. Monday is a Severe Weather Alert Day.

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms, mainly during the morning hours. A few storms could be strong to severe early in the morning. Low: 59. High: 70. Wind: WSW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 47. High: 62. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 40. High: 63. Wind: N 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 39. High: 70. Wind: N 5 mph.