TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 44. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 74. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 51. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending a little warmer. Low: 59. High: 81. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 80. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with increasing storm chances along with cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 61. High: 68. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with additional chances of showers and thunderstorms as temperatures trend a little cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 56. High: 59. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 38. High: 54. Winds: N 10 MPH.