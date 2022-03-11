THIS EVENING: Precipitation ending by 10 PM. A few flurries are possible. Cloudy. Temperatures to the 30s and 20s. Wind: North 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Decreasing clouds and very cold. Lows: middle to lower 20s, near 30 south. Wind: North 10 mph, making feel like the lower 20s and some teens.

SATURDAY: Colder day. Sunny into the afternoon. High: 50. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

*Set your clocks ahead one hour at 2 AM Sunday.*

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and breezy. Low: 32. High: 67. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 40% chance of rain and storms in the late afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms possible. Low: 50. High: 72. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A cold front moves in, but a big cooldown not expcted. Low: 48. High: 68. Wind: NW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 46. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and increasing humidity. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 50. High: 78. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain with another cold front. Low: 53. High: 60. WInd: NW 15 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.