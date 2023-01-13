TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. A light freeze is possible. Low: 32. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 62. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Winds will be picking up in the afternoon. Low: 44. High: 69. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 75. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 55. High: 76. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some may be on the strong side. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. High: 72. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and trending cooler. Low: 45. High: 62. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 42. High: 64. Winds: E 10 MPH.