TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a stray shower. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated evening storm. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing in the afternoon. Temperatures will trend cooler than Saturday. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 76. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 74. High: 82. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with more rain in the area. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 73. High: 83. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 72. High: 86. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm chance. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 87. Winds: E 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with an additional rain chance. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 89. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.