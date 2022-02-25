THIS EVENING: Cloudy with a few areas of light rain, chances at 20% to 30%. Temperatures in the 30s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Showers increasing, chances at 40%. Low temperatures fall to the lower and middle 30s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain increasing, a 60% chance. In the morning hours, temperatures may approach freezing allowing for a rain/sleet mixture. Then in the evening, a rain/sleet mixture is possible again. This is for areas near HWY 271 to HWY 80 and points east. Wintry weather accumulations are not expected. Cloudy and cold. High: 38. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Rain continues, ending after 7 AM in Deep East Texas on Sunday. Lows: lower to middle 30s. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds with the sun returning. High: 55. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 30. High: 62. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY (MARCH 1): Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 43. High: 68. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds mix. Warmer. Low: 44. High: 71. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 46. High: 72. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing humidity and breezy. Low: 50. High: 73. Wind: South 15 mph.

