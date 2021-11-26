Friday Evening Forecast: Rain returns Saturday PM, sunshine on Sunday

THIS EVENING: Mainly cloudy and cool. Temperatures to the 40s. Wind: South 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly to mainly cloudy. Temperatures in the lower 40s to the middle 30s for areas north of I-20. Wind: South, SW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy and cool. Highs: middle 50s. After 3 PM, rain increasing from the west. Chances at 40%, increasing to 60% after 6 PM. After 6 PM, periods of rain likely especially south of I-20 into the early overnight. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Rain likely through about 5 AM. Cool. Temperatures in the upper 40s. Wind: SW, turning North 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Milder as more sun prevails. High: 63. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 40. High: 70. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine continues, warming up more. Low: 47. High: 73. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine continues, with a few clouds across southern areas. Low: 50. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 54. High: 75. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds build into the afternoon. A 20% chance of rain late day into the evening. Low: 58. High: 74. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.