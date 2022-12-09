TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with higher chances of showers and storms starting in the afternoon. Some storms could be on the stronger side tomorrow night. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 74. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially in the morning. Temperatures will be cooler than Saturday. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 59. High: 66. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and trending warmer in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 70. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some storms that could be severe with all modes of severe weather. Otherwise, warm, muggy, windy, and cloudy. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 65. High: 73. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Low: 50. High: 58. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly. Low: 37. High: 51. Winds: N 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 35. High: 49. Winds: N 10 MPH.