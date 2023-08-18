TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 80. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Sunny and hot as we approach record breaking temperatures for most of East Texas. High: 108. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with potentially record breaking temperatures across the area. Low: 80. High: 109. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 81. High: 106. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 102. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 104. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 78. High: 105. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two around. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 80. High: 106. Winds: SE 10 MPH.