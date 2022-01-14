Friday Evening Forecast: Saturday will be cold and windy

THIS EVENING: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures staying mainly in the 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy skies with a cold front moving in from west to east after midnight. A 10% chance of showers in Deep East Texas right ahead of the front. Winds picking up to 15 mph overnight. Temperatures falling into the upper-30s and low-40s towards daybreak.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of snow flurries mainly north of I-20 during the late-afternoon and evening. No travel impacts expected. Windy, with sustained winds out of the northwest at 20-25 mph, with gusts between 35 and 40 mph. Temperatures staying mainly in the upper-30s to low-40s through the day, but wind chills will dip into the upper-20s by the afternoon.

SUNDAY: After a few morning clouds, it will be mostly sunny and cold. Low: 29. High: 50. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with a cold start, but then a seasonably mild afternoon. Low: 30. High: 62. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 38. High: 68. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers as a cold front moves through. Low: 54. High: 66. Wind: W 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cooler, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 40. High: 51. Wind: NNE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 30. High: 50. Wind: ENE 5 mph.