THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 70s. Wind: Calm.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low-70s. Wind: Calm.

TOMORROW: A 70% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 81. Wind: E 5 mph.

LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 83. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 84. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 83. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 82. Wind: E 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 86. Wind: E 5-10 mph.