TONIGHT: A few clouds with storms to the north. Low: 71. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 88. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 69. High: 87. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67. High: 88. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 89. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 90. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 88. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.