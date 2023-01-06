TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and muggy. Low: 60. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances. The best chance of rain will be Saturday and Saturday night in Deep East Texas. There’s a marginal risk of flooding for our central and southern in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 69. Winds: W 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Low: 45. High: 62. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a rain chance or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 41. High: 65. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 46. High: 67. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 47. High: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 66. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending cooler. Low: 44. High: 60. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.