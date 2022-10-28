TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms. We could see an additional inch or two of rain. Chance of rain: 90-100%. Low: 56. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around. Rain should begin to lift to our NE by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 63. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures trending slightly warmer. Low: 54. High: 68. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 51. High: 72. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 52. High: 74. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 59. High: 77. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. High: 78. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.