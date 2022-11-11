TONIGHT: Rain will move out of the area by midnight. Decreasing clouds are expected after midnight. Winds will be on the stronger side. Low: 37. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, chilly, and breezy. High: 52. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low: 32. High: 54. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers here and there. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 40. High: 47. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 38. High: 49. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 36. High: 52. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 37. High: 51. Winds: N 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 38. High: 53. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.