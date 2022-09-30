TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 51. Winds: NE 5 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High: 83. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: More sunshine as temperatures trending warmer. Low: 53. High: 85. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 57. High: 86. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 58. High: 87. Winds: E 5 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and quite warm in the afternoon. Low: 60. High: 88. Winds: E 5 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 62. High: 90. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little cooler. Low: 60. High: 86. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.