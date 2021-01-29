Friday Evening Forecast: Spotty rain expected tomorrow morning

THIS EVENING: Clouds increasing a bit with temperatures in the 50s. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers after midnight tonight. Nothing heavy or severe. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 52. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Morning showers with some lingering in the evening. Despite the rain and clouds it’ll actually be pretty warm in the afternoon. The entire day won’t be a washout. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 71. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 43. High: 57. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Low: 36. High: 56. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 37. High: 60. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chance increasing a bit as we go into the evening after the clouds that need to provide the rain make their way in. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 46. High: 64. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain possible, especially in the morning. There will be a chance of thunderstorm or two as well. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 62. High: 65. Winds: W 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Low: 37. High: 53. Winds: NW 10 MPH.