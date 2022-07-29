TONIGHT: A few storms early followed by a few clouds later. Low: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, Not everyone will see the rain but the cloud cover will help keep our temperatures slightly cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.