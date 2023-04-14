TONIGHT: A stray shower will be a possibility, otherwise warm and humid. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 70. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: After a slight chance of storm in the morning. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe from 2 PM -10 PM. The main threats will be large hail and strong winds. Chance of rain: 30%-40%. High: 83. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 50. High: 72. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 45. High: 79. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 79. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 63. High: 83. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 85. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 82. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.