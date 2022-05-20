THIS EVENING: Variable clouds. A 20% chance of rain for the northwest counties near I-30. Otherwise, dry and humid. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Isolated showers north of I-20. Otherwise, cloudy and humid. Low: 75. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Storms increase after 3 PM. Chance of rain at 60%. Some storms could be gusty or severe, wind gusts/hail threat. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: South 15 mph, turning North overnight.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: More rain and storms, especially south of I-20. Turning cooler. Lows: lower to middle 60s. A few 50s north of HWY 154. Wind: South turning North 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning showers end, a 30% chance of rain. Cooler and mostly cloudy. High: 74. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds remain and a 20% to 30% chance of rain, increasing by evening and overnight to a 40% chance. Low: 60. High: 81. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Storms and some heavy rain. Chances at 40%. Low: 68. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Continued rain and storms, chance at 40%. Some flooding possible. Rain totals through Wednesday could reach 2-5 inches. Low: 66. High: 79. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds and nicer. Low: 63. High: 82. Wind: North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 60. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.