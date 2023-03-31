THIS EVENING: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 70s. Wind: SW 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms end under partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low-50s to upper-50s. Wind: W 10 mph.

TOMORROW: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Pleasant with highs in the upper-70s. Wind: N 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 53. High: 79. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 67. High: 88. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and very warm. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 60. High: 76. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 56. High: 71. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 58. High: 66. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.