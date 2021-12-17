Friday Evening Forecast: Storms increasing early Saturday, colder weekend

THIS EVENING: Breezy and mainly cloudy. Very low rain chance until after 11 PM. Temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Wind: South, SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Storms increasing after 12 AM, and especially toward morning. A few storms could be gusty or strong. Temperatures around 7 AM for most areas in the 60s, but in the 50s for NW counties. Wind: South, SW 10 mph, turning NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold front moves in and falling temperatures are expected. Heaviest rain falling through early afternoon, with rain ending in the late afternoon in Deep East Texas, chances at 90%. Temperatures fall into the middle/lower 50s and some 40s for the afternoon. Wind: North 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Partial clearing, much colder and breezy. Lows: middle 30s. Wind: North 10 mph, making it feel like the lower 30s and 20s.

SUNDAY: Some peeks of sun but chilly. Rain chance is 20%. High: 50. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increasing with light rain possible, chance at 30%. Low: 37. High: 49. Wind: East 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonal. Low: 36. High: 58. Wind: West 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and milder. Low: 42. High: 67. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 50. High: 71. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Warmer and partly cloudy. Low: 56. High: 77. Wind: SW 10 mph.

