TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a shower’s and thunderstorm. Some maybe severe. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 56. Winds: SE – W 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from the wraparound part of the storm system. Rain chances will begin to decrease in the evening. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 66. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 55. High: 77. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 53. High: 78. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 58. High: 80. Winds: ESE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of storms late in the night. Wind: E 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 62. High: 82. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A Few showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 85. Winds: S 10 MPH.