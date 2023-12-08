THE OVERALL SEVERE WEATHER THREAT FOR EAST TEXAS HAS DECREASED FOR SATURDAY. HOWEVER, THERE WILL STILL BE CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS THE AREA SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THE SPC HAS TRIMMED THE SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER FURTHER EAST.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated storm chance and breezy. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two to our SE. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 72. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 39. High: 53. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 32. High: 60. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 38. High: 63. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler. Low: 43. High: 61. Winds: E 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 41. High: 62. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 43. High: 60. Winds: NE 10 MPH.