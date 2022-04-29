THIS EVENING: Mainly clear sky and breezy. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy and very humid. Low: 68. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly to mostly cloudy. Peeks of sun in the afternoon. A 40% chance of rain and storms, especially after 5 PM. High: 85. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: A 40% chance of storms through 4 AM. Lows: lower to middle 60s. Wind: NE to East 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More showers and storms possible in the afternoon, a 30% chance. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Storms appear more likely, a 40% chance. There will be a risk of severe weather, especially north of HWY 79. Low: 68. High: 87. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A few showers or storms possible. Mostly cloudy and humid. Chance of rain at 20%. Low: 69. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More t-storms possible, a 30% chance. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Remaining muggy. A 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 83. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More humid and breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of storms. Low: 71. High: 82. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.