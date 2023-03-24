TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures. Low: 50. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and warm. High: 79. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two possible to the SE of Tyler and Longview. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 51. High: 78. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy sky with an isolated shower or two possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 52. High: 75. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 51. High: 69. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending a little bit warmer. Low: 48. High: 73. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 61. High: 80. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 77. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

