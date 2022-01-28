THIS EVENING: Clear sky and wind relaxing. Cool. Temperatures to the 40s and 30s. Wind: NW 10 mph decreasing to North 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cold start with frost and a freeze. Lows: middle 20s in the ArkLaTex to the upper 20s and near 30. Wind: Turning South 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, breezy, milder. High: 64. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy, mostly sunny, & warmer. Low: 41. High: 68. Wind: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increase with a 30% to 40% chance of rain. This best rain chance is across southern counties for now. Low: 45. High: 63. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Muggy with mostly cloudy skies. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 50. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warm and muggy during the day, with rain and storms increasing after 6 PM, chances at 40%. Turning colder in the evening and overnight. Low: 56. High: 70. Wind: South, turning NW 15 mph late evening. Behind this front, temperatures take a big tumble. A low chance of wintry precipitation overnight Wednesday & Thursday, but accumulation is unlikely at this time.

THURSDAY: Cloudy & cold. A 20% chance of precipitation. Low: 22. High: 34. Wind: NW 15 mph, giving a Feels Like temperature in the 20s during the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very cold. Low: 17. High: 38. Wind: North 10 mph.

