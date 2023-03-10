TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 56. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a late chance of storms to the NE of Tyler and Longview. High: 78. Winds: S 20 MPH.

SUNDAY: We’ll see an early chance of showers followed cooler afternoon temperatures with cloud cover. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 61. High: 69. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and trending cooler post front. Low: 46. High: 62. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending a little warmer. Low: 41. High: 65. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 45. High: 73. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 57. High: 77. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a front moving in that will bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 51. High: 62. Winds: NW 15 MPH.