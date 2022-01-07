Friday Evening Forecast: The weekend brings storms and a bit of a warm-up

THIS EVENING: Clouds continue to increase with temperatures staying steady in the 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: A 70% chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and overnight hours. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible overnight. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the morning. Low: 63. High: 67. Wind: NW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 39. High: 56. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 31. High: 58. Wind: ESE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 41. High: 60. Wind: SSE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 47. High: 62. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 52. High: 68. Wind: SW 10 mph.