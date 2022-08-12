TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 74. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. High: 99. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 100. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 101. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and hot. Low: 77. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and a few showers will be a possibility. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.